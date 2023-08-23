GENEVA — After qualifying for the state meet lasts season, the Fillmore Central boys cross country team could be even deeper this year.
The Panthers bring back four runners that competed at state last year, and after losing just one senior, they have three runners that can effectively contribute to the team’s success.
Ashtin Clark was FC’s top runner at state last year, placing 52nd. The junior finished with a time of 18 minutes, 36.02 seconds.
Also returning from last year’s state team is senior Austin Wurtz, junior Waylon Rayburn, and sophomore Cameron Knight. Fillmore Central head coach Colby Smith said Zach Coash (senior) and Ryan Schram (junior) will be vying for varsity action along with freshmen Collin McCoy and Eli Conway.
On the girls side, Smith had just one runner last year in Hallie Verhage, who qualified for the state meet and will be back this year as a senior. This season, however, number have shot up, as the Panthers will now have eight on the squad.
Smith said the team is young but has potential.
Looking to add depth to the team and contribute to its success will be juniors Malorie Conway and Hannah Myers, sophomore Elizabeth Lockhart, and freshmen Emma Egger, Kara Hecke, and Lark Nieman.
August — 24, at McCool Junction; 29, at Superior
September — 7, at Fairbury; 14, Fillmore Central invite; 21, at Hebron; 25, at UNK invite; 28, at York
October — 5, at David City (SNC conference meet)
Wood River taking lofty goals into 2023 season
WOOD RIVER — Matt Cantrell has high expectations for his boys cross country team. He said the Eagles are shooting for a conference championship, or at least top three in the league.
Helping Wood River reach those goals will be two-time state qualifier Preston Kuskie. The junior has already become a top five runner in school history, according to Cantrell, and is hoping to break the 18-minute mark this season. The coach also said Kuskie wants to compete for the individual conference title this year.
Senior Harrison Oberg has qualified for the state track and field meet twice in his career and is back with the cross country team looking to improve his times from last season. Sophomore Nate Graff returns to the Eagles’ squad after battling injury last year, and freshmen Joaguin Aulla and Matt Chaney both hope to contribute to the team’s success.
The girls team does not bring back a state qualifier, but senior Ruby Guerrero is hoping to earn that qualification this season. Cantrell said Guerrero is the fastest girl on the team.
Joining Guerrero will be three runners new to the team in sophomore Caitlin Stafford and freshmen Serene Saul and Jessie Codmer.
August — 25, at Northwest invite; 31, at Gibbon invite
September — 5, at Centura invite; 14, at Ravenna invite; 22, at Ord invite; 25, at UNK invite
October — LouPlatte Conference meet
Doniphan-Trumbull returns three from state meet team
DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull head cross country coach Corey Hatt knows he has a deep boys team that has the potential to put together a season that ends in Kearney at the state meet.
The Cardinals return five runners with varsity experience from last season, including seniors Owen Schutlz and Harrison Sjuts. Hatt said both are solid leaders for the team. Tice Yost goes into his junior season after finishing just one spot away from qualifying for the state meet last season. Sophomores Jacob Zakrzewski and Rylen Soundy will look to improve on last season and be key parts in a run at the postseason.
Hatt has a quartette of freshmen that could make an impact as well: Landon Detamore, Kaser Johnson, Brayden Rader, and Bladen Rainforth.
On the girls side, DT returns a pair of state qualifiers from last season’s meet.
Junior Anna Fitzgeral finished fourth at state last season, just 12 seconds from winding up with the silver medal. Hatt said she had a successful track season in the spring that could propel her to a strong start this fall.
Reba Watts also competed at the state meet last year, and she’s looking to make it back this season. Taylor McDole, a sophomore, also has varsity experience from last yearr. Junior Morgan Leth is new to the team and is looking to improve and contribute to the team’s success.
August — 25, at Fort Kearny Twilight; 31, at North Platte St. Patrick’s invite
September — 9, at Broken Bow invite; 14, at Ravenna invite; 21, DT Classic; 25, at UNK invite
October — 3, at LouPlatte Conference meet
Lawrence-Nelson ready for next chapter
LAWRENCE — No longer part of a co-op in cross country, Lawrence-Nelson is almost starting over this season. Randi Fox, who has been the South Central coach for 14 years, has two girls returning from last year, but both suffered injuries and did not finish the season.
Juniors Maddi Kennedy and Cassidy Huston will be looking to compete the full year rand get Lawrence-Nelson started in the right direction. They will team up with freshman Kennedy Beale, who Fox said was a strong junior high track runner.
On the boys side, Fox will have just one runner in junior Sawyer Cox. He had played football in previous years, but he’s making the move to cross country for the first time.
August — 31, at Superior
September — 7, at Fairbury; 14, at Fillmore Central; 19, at Hastings; 21, at Thayer Central; 25, at UNK invite; 28, TVC conference meet at Lawrence
October — 5, at McCool Junction
Johnson looks to lead Falcons in 2023
HILDRETH — Wilcox-Hildreth’s Micah Johnson has qualified for the state meet each of the first two years of his high school cross country career. Now, he and fellow junior Grant Henery will be aiming to make it back to Kearney again this season.
The pair will lead a Falcons squad that is expecting to continue trending upwards. Spencer Jezbera was on the varsity team last year and is expecting to see improvements in his performances this season, as well.
W-H head coach Dustin Johnson believes Cooper Woolen, a sophomore, and freshman Craig Bunger will add to the team’s depth and help push the other runners to meet their goals.
On the girls side, Johnson is excited at the possibilities that come with having a full team. The Falcons bring back two runners in junior Reagan Johnson and sophomore Kallie Linden, while also adding two more in Cara Bunger and Chloe Johnson. Bunger, a junior, will be moving over from volleyball, while Johnson, a freshman, is looking to improve after a solid junior high career.
The W-H coach said if the girls are able to put together a solid race and earn a team award at a meet, they will be the first Wilcox-Hildreth team to accomplish such a feat.
August — 25, Fort Kearny Twilight meet
September — 1, at Cambridge invite; 5, at Lexington invite; 11, at Alma invite; 14, at Arapahoe invite; 19, at Franklin invite; 25, at UNK invite; 29, at Fort Kearny conference meet
October — 5, Falcon invite
Blue Hill/Red Cloud bring back three girls, boys from last year
BLUE HILL — Both the boys and girls cross country teams for Blue Hill/Red Cloud will return three runners from last season’s squads.
On the boys side, Warcats’ head coach Dan Muth will have senior James Wirtes, junior Daniel Wirtes, and sophomore Remmington Johnson — all of which saw varsity action last year. The Warcats will look to sophomore Karsen Kosse and freshmen Brady Willicott, Owen Janda, and Jordan Stenka to add depth and contribute to team’s success.
Libby Macklin is the lone senior on the girls team, and she’ll be joined by junior Josie Kirschner and sophomore Megan Macklin. The three of them were on the team last season and will be expecting to take a step forward this year. Macy Olsen is the Warcats’ newcomer this year. Muth said the freshman performed very well as a junior high runner, and she’ll have high expectations for the season.
August — 31, at Superior
September — 7, at Fairbury; 12, at Minden; 14, at Ravenna; 19, at Franklin; 25, at UNK invite; 28, at TVC conference meet
October — 5, at McCool Junction
