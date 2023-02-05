FC first place plaque.jpg
Fillmore Central poses with its first Southern Nebraska Conference title plaque since 2004. The Panthers beat David City Saturday night in Utica.

 Marcus Medcalf/Tribune

UTICA — Derek Reinsch remembers Fillmore Central’s last Southern Nebraska Conference championship fondly.

That’s because Reinsch was a junior for the Panthers when they accomplished the feat in 2004.

