UTICA — Derek Reinsch remembers Fillmore Central’s last Southern Nebraska Conference championship fondly.
That’s because Reinsch was a junior for the Panthers when they accomplished the feat in 2004.
Now the coach at his alma mater, Reinsch has led FC to another conference title.
The Panthers outlasted David City 46-45 in overtime Saturday night at Centennial High School in Utica.
“The last time we won a conference championship was my junior year of high school and these kids weren’t even born yet,” Reinsch said with a laugh. “Our kids did a good job of battling through it. I couldn’t pick a better group of kids to do this with and that is a group that has came a long way.”
The game was worth the price of admission.
David City forced overtime with a bucket at the buzzer, and had a chance to win it in the extra frame.
But Fillmore Central (13-7) survived its third overtime game of the season.
“Just two weeks ago we were able to knock Centennial off in double overtime and we had overtime against St. Cecilia (on Dec. 20). That experience really has helped us,” said Reinsch.
David City (12-8) came out with a hot start and took a 10-point lead after one quarter.
The Panthers got back within range with key second quarters from Keegan Theobald and Carson Asche, who scored six points apiece to cut the deficit to 25-21.
“Our kids stepped up. Keegan (Theobald), Carson (Asche) and other guys stepped up in some big time moments,” said Reinsch.
The Panthers claimed their first lead of the game in the third quarter, with Kade Cooper scoring six of his eight total points in the frame. Their defense was also improved after halftime, specifically inside.
“We were more locked in. We were straight up and we rebounded a lot better,” Reinsch said. “We wanted to keep them out of the paint. When they get into the paint, they are so shifty. Once we took that away it really helped us out.”
Brock Dubbs, though, got into the paint in the final seconds of regulation and hit a turn around jumper to tie the game at 41-41 to force overtime.
Theobald put the Panthers ahead in OT, hitting a jumper and a 3-pointer early on. He finished with a team-high 15 points.
David City scored the game’s final four points, but missed its game-winning attempt.
With 2.7 seconds left in OT, the Scouts ran an inbounds play to Cameron Hlavac, whose final shot clanked off the front of the rim.
Fillmore Central stormed the court. Its student joined in, too.
Asche added 10 points for the Panthers.
Dubbs finished with the game-high 18 for David City.
FC (13-7).............5 16 12 8 5 — 46
DC (12-8)...........15 10 4 12 4 — 45
Fillmore Central (46)
Keegan Theobald 15, Carson Asche 10, Kade Cooper 8, Jarin Tweedy 5, Luke Kimbrough 3, Cooper Schelkopf 2, Kiffin Theobald 2
David City (45)
Brock Dubbs 18, Clayton Zavodny 11, Caden Denker 7, Reese Svoboda 6, Cameron Hlavac 2, Cohen Denker 1
