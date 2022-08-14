Within shouting distance of the downtown factory where Edwin Perkins first manufactured his famous dehydrated soft drink powder in the 1920s, crowds will line the streets Saturday to celebrate his family’s legacy to the community and world.
The 2022 Kool-Aid Days grand parade steps off 10 a.m. from the city parking lot at Third Street and Hastings Avenue.
This year’s parade participants will travel one block south on Hastings Avenue, then three blocks east on Second Street to Kansas Avenue, then one block north back to Third Street, and finally three blocks west to the city parking lot where they began. The announcer’s stand will be positioned at Second Street and Denver Avenue.
Marching bands, floats and other entries are expected for the parade. Area nonprofit organizations are charged no money to enter the event, whereas the commercial entry fee is $25, and political entries cost $50.
By tradition, Kool-Aid Man brings up the rear in the parade, then ceremoniously leads the crowd on to the day’s other festivities at the Adams County Fairgrounds and Hastings Museum.
Kids’ games, entertainment, food vendors and the World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand, which once occupied the space in and around the City Auditorium, now have been relocated to the fairgrounds. Business begins there at 11 a.m.
