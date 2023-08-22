A major leak that closed the lazy river for nearly a month this summer didn’t blow out the operational success of Hastings’ Aquacourt Water Park.
The water park, 2200 W. Third St., admitted a total of 42,970 visitors over the course of the 2023 swimming season, which began on Memorial Day weekend and ended on Aug. 13.
The duplicated visitor count for 2023 was up from 39,522 in 2022 but smaller than the total of 50,388 in 2021, the city of Hastings stated in a news release.
Water park attendance reflects the weather, said Jeff Hassenstab, city director of parks and recreation, whose department operates the Aquacourt. Notwithstanding a stretch of extreme hot weather in late July, this summer was considered mild by historical standards.
Hassenstab said attendance was especially large in 2021 because the water park had remained closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The city sold 842 season passes to the Aquacourt this year, compared to 760 in 2022 and 907 in 2021.
The water park was open seven days per week from noon to 7 p.m. — closing an hour earlier than the traditional 8 p.m. time as a way of meeting staffing challenges and making additional time available for evening rentals and exercise users.
The park remained closed four full days due to wet weather, lightning or cool temperatures and closed early on eight days. Hassenstab said the closure figures were consistent with past years’.
Problems for the lazy river began June 6, just a week after the swimming season began, when employees noted water loss. From June 7 until June 12 when the feature was closed for repairs, workers added 20,000 gallons of water to the lazy river per day — 10% of the total volume it requires — to maintain its water level.
The leak eventually was traced to corrosion in an iron fitting on a return line. Repairs were made, and the lazy river reopened on July 7.
In the news release, Hassenstab paid tribute to the staff for keeping the operation running smoothly over the course of the summer.
“The Aquacourt had a successful season thanks in large part to the pool and maintenance staff,” Hassenstab said. “Staff overcame the lazy river leak and finished the season strong.”
Financial performance information will not be available until September. But at Monday’s Hastings City Council work session, Hassenstab said repairs to the lazy river had cost less than officials had feared and were absorbed by the repair and maintenance budget with no need to tap reserve funds.
The Aquacourt’s final swimming day on Aug. 13 was followed by the traditional Doggie Paddle event on Aug. 14 before the pool was drained.
The offseason will include routine maintenance plus the painting of the lazy river, refurbishing of the slides, and continued updates to pumps and chlorine systems.
Visitors will notice new shade sails in place for 2024. The old ones had been damaged by hail and were covered by insurance.
The Aquacourt closes each year by mid-August as the return of school and school activities depletes the number of available lifeguards. As often happens, the closure has been followed by another blast of hot weather, which is ongoing.
The splash pad at Libs Park and the wading pools in Heartwell and Lincoln parks remain open through Labor Day weekend. No admission is charged.
