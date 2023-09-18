An internationally recognized poet, educator and podcast host will appear in Hastings Sept. 23 for a workshop and public reading.
Sierra DeMulder is a two-time National Poetry Slam champion, a five-time published author and the co-host of “Just Break Up,” an advice podcast that is heard around the world and has been downloaded more than 4 million times.
DeMulder’s most recent collection of poetry, “Ephemera,” was published by Button Poetry earlier this year.
DeMulder will lead a workshop at 2 p.m. at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave. Participants should register in advance online at www.hastingslibrary.us. She then will perform at 7 p.m. in Fuhr Hall at Hastings College, 927 N. Ash Ave. The Hastings College performance is free and open to the public.
According to a news release from Hastings College, DeMulder’s visit to Hastings is a result of efforts by Rylie Felton, a 2022 HC graduate who is a library experience assistant at the Hastings Public Library. Felton is a longtime fan of DeMulder’s work and was mentored by DeMulder at a summer camp for slam poetry while Felton was in high school.
Felton reached out to faculty in the HC Department of Languages and Literatures over the summer for support in brining DeMulder to the community.
