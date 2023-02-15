Sermons-ChatGPT
Rabbi Joshua Franklin stands inside the sanctuary at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons in East Hampton, New York on Feb. 10. Franklin expermented writing a sermon for his congregation using artificial intelligence software Chat GPT, and concluded that AI can't replace the work of human faith leaders.

 Robert Bumsted/AP

NEW YORK — Among sermon writers, there is fascination — and unease — over the fast-expanding abilities of artificial-intelligence chatbots. For now, the evolving consensus among clergy is this: Yes, they can write a passably competent sermon. But no, they can't replicate the passion of actual preaching.

"It lacks a soul – I don't know how else to say it," said Hershael York, a pastor in Kentucky who also is dean of the school of theology and a professor of Christian preaching at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

