Nebraska Spring Football
Buy Now

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple (right) chats with head coach Scott Frost during a timeout in the first half of Nebraska’s NCAA college football annual red-white spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln April 9.

 Rebecca S. Gratz/AP

PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi needs to work on his breakup etiquette. What is it with this guy and his outgoing offensive coordinators?

They make him look good. He tries to make them look bad.

0
0
0
0
0