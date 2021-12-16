A note from Goodfellows: This letter is from Pat Randolph of Hastings whose family received a gift box from Goodfellows years ago. This morning the Goodfellows tradition continues with gift boxes being delivered hundreds of families.
So many people have special moments, times, events that are embedded in their minds that surface time and time again.
It's not like any event is triggered to the surface because of sound, smell, sight or taste, but just always remembered and felt.
My special memory was as a little boy, being the ninth of 10 children.
I remember sitting at the dining room table preparing to start our evening meal. It was dark and suddenly a knock on the door startled all of us.
One of the older siblings went to the door with a few of us younger children following.
As the front door opened, I see two men nicely dressed with holding a bushel basket.
One man asked if this is the Randolph house and an older siblings say, "Yes, it is."
With the screen door being held open by one man, the other enters the house and gently places the bushel basket of small, used toys on the floor in front of the foyer.
He looks at all of us and sincerely says, "This is from the Goodfellows of Hastings," and he wished the family a happy and merry Christmas and then he turned around and left the porch.
Years later, I see this event as if it happened yesterday.
The strength of kindness and goodwill is so powerful.
At 7 p.m. Monday I was at the Adams County Fairgrounds helping Hastings Sertoma members put together the cardboard boxes that were going to be used this year for Goodfellows so they could be filled for people in need and distributed by volunteers organized by Goodfellows.
I still see that man holding out that bushel basket of toys for us children.
I can still describe the little used car I took out of that basket. That little gray car was missing a front wheel.
It was not perfect, but it was mine.
After 73 years, it is absolutely one of my most cherished Christmas memories.
Pat Randolph is a lifelong Hastings resident who owned and operated the OK Cafe in Hastings
