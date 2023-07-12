Patrick White

Movie review

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Grade: B

Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg

Rated: PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some language, and suggestive material

Now Playing: Rivoli 3/Golden Ticket 3

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” delivers an electrifying cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Brace yourself for a thrilling ride filled with heart-stopping action sequences that redefine the meaning of high-octane entertainment. Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell ignite the screen with their dynamic performances, creating a chemistry that crackles with intensity and adds an extra layer of excitement to the film.

