Bond is back. Daniel Craig returns as the iconic international spy for a final outing before hanging up his shoulder holster and handing in his Aston Martin keys. And what an outing it is. “No Time to Die” is long at 2 hours 43 minutes, but it flies by with pulsing energy equal to the best films of the Craig era.
2015’s “Spectre” previously disappointed many with its out-of-left-field twist, so it would have been easy to dismiss it and start fresh for the finale.
Yet the director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and the film’s four writers decided to develop characters introduced in “Spectre” such as Madeleine, Bond’s new love interest, and Blofeld, Bond’s adoptive brother.
In the opening of “No Time To Die,” Madeleine (Léa Seydoux) gets the attention she deserves in an opening scene set in the past during which Lyustsifer Safin (Rami Malek) nearly murders her. In a moment of compassion, Safin rescues young Madeleine, a kindness that her father didn’t extend to Safin’s family when he indiscriminately murdered them.
Following this introduction, Fukunaga reacquaints us with Bond, who is enjoying himself in Italy with Madeleine. “No Time To Die” is a Bond movie, so his vacation is short-lived. Assassins, controlled by Blofeld, attack the former 00 agent, and he is forced back into the fold. Making matters worse, he now distrusts Madeleine because she was the only one aware of his whereabouts.
This assassination attempt is one of the most thrilling moments of the movie. Bond first escapes on foot using hand-to-hand combat. Then he steals a motorbike, which culminates in a breathtaking leap through the air. And finally, when a bike isn’t enough to raise the stakes, Bond jumps in his Aston Martin and escapes the assassins with various classic gadgets.
Craig is magnificent in this scene as Madeleine tries to convince him to hit the gas to escape his assailants. Now, not trusting her, he sits stone-faced as she pleads. It’s a surprisingly emotional moment, and Craig carries that emotionally layered performance to the end of “No Time to Die.”
Fukunaga and his team give audiences a complex protagonist that dismisses some of the previously established cliches for proper character development. That said, Craig has to do much of the heavy lifting in his performance to make the plot leaps believable.
Bond is further pulled into the action when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) asks Bond for help with a case involving the theft of a destructive bioweapon. Leiter is a welcome re-addition to Bond’s team, but we’re thankfully also reintroduced to Moneypenny, Q and M.
The villains are equally impressive as Bond’s team. Christoph Waltz as Blofeld has a brilliant extended dialogue scene with Craig that will send chills up your spine. Then the moment those chills subside, Malek’s Safin enters.
He speaks to his enemies with a slow cadence, which demands his adversary’s undivided attention, and he gives a soulless performance that is fitting for the Bond franchise. In less capable hands, it could have come off as silly. In Malek’s, it is masterful. If only the writers could have devoted more time to fleshing out Malek’s character.
That’s saying something, though, about this movie. If after 2 hours and 43 minutes you’re left wanting more, then your movie is a massive success.
“No Time To Die” not only is an incredible finale for Craig’s Bond, but it’s also a fantastic action drama that the writers and director should be proud of. It’s not easy to make a successful Bond movie, and it’s even harder to end a series of films for one Bond actor. Fukunaga and his team have been exceptionally successful on both fronts. “No Time to Die” is a knockout.
