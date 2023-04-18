Adams Central head golf coach Rod Hartman was confident in his team’s depth heading into Tuesday’s home invite.
With a pair of the Patriots’ junior varsity players placing in the top 15 at Southern Hills Golf Course, Hartman may have some decisions to make in his lineup.
“I’m hesitant to call them JV players,” Hartman said. “We really do have about 11 or 12 guys that can play varsity. It’s a situation that we really haven’t been in the year’s past.”
Evan Frink turned in the Patriots’ top performance, firing an 85 and finishing 10th. Drew Goracke was 14th with an 86.
Decker Shestak, who was scoring for the varsity, also shot an 86, but through tiebreaker placed 11th.
“Usually our top five guys are pretty cut and dry from the rest, but this year it is different and it creates a lot of competition at practice,” said Hartman. “All these guys put in the effort at practice so it is good that it is paying off for some of these younger guys.”
The host Patriots finished fourth as a team with a score of 352.
Frink said his game was mostly solid through yet another windy round on his home course.
“The tee shots today for me went pretty well. Some of the putting wasn’t that great, but I just hung in there,” Frink said. “I had one birdie on the day and I wish I had more. The rest of the holes were pretty much split between par and bogey.”
As for his putting, Frink said that can be worked on at practice the rest of the week.
“I believe everyone else is in the same boat,” he said.
Shestak’s score might have been much lower had he not taken 13 strokes on hole No. 11. He hit three shots out of bounds, twice from underneath a tree, and still kept his composure, Hartman said.
“He is a good player. A testament to him as he took a 13 there and plays the rest of the back nine in good shape,” Hartman said of Shestak. “We talk a lot about dealing with adversity and bad things happen in this game so it’s how you bounce back, and to see him bounce back from it was great.”
Led by Graham Daly’s 90, St. Cecilia finished 11th in a field of 13 teams with a score of 427.
Kearney Catholic won the team title with a composite 328. Grand Island Central Catholic was runner-up with a 333 and Lakeview (350) rounded out the top three.
Hartman said it was good for the Patriots to see some competition they’ll face down the road.
“The field was really good. The teams we will have to beat later this year were here,” Hartman said. “Kearney Catholic put up a great score (328) with the conditions we faced. Bowdie (Fox) from GICC taking the individual title with a 78, with these conditions, that is really good. The top four or five teams are really good teams.”
Top 15 individuals
1, Bowdie Fox, GICC 78; 2, Nash Malone, Kearney Catholic 79; 3, Landon Edeal, Kearney Catholic 79; 4, Max Fremarek, Lakeview 80; 5, Jack Alberts, GICC 81; 6, Drew Knust, Aurora 84; 7, Quinten Hogeland, Kearney Catholic 84; 8, Kurt Schneider, Lakeview 85; 9, Karter Otte, O’Neill 85; 10, Evan Frink, AC JV 85; 11, Decker Shestak, AC 86; 12, Jacob Stegman, GICC 86; 13, Jack Dunham, Kearney Catholic 86; 14, Drew Goracke, AC JV 86; 15, Josh Leuhr, Wood River 86
Team scores
1, Kearney Catholic 328; 2, GICC 333; 3, Lakeview 350; 4, Adams Central 352; 5, Aurora 355; 6, AC JV 369; 7, Wood River 376; 8, O’Neill 383; 9, GINW 385; 10, Gibbon 391; 11, STC 427; 12, Center 479; 13, Arcadia/Loup City 496
Adams Central
Decker Shestak 39-47 86; Brayden Underwood 44-43 87; Cole Redding 46-43 89; Axel Andersen 48-42 90
St. Cecilia
Graham Daly 44-46 90; Creighton Uridil 54-53 107; JP Hrnchir 56-53 109; Kyle Burns 63-58 121
Adams Central JV
Evan Frink 43-42 85; Drew Goracke 41-45 86; JJ Foster 53-43 96; Austin Vontz 55-47 102
