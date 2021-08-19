Some say the greatest motivator in sports is losing. And there’s no better way to fire a team up than to have it just 10 points away from a state championship.
Adams Central may have graduated a talented class of seniors, but it returns a solid group of players that have experienced that state finals journey first hand. And those players are motivated to do whatever it takes to get back to that stage.
“They’re very proud of what we accomplished last year,” said AC head coach Shawn Mulligan. “But I haven’t really seen a change in demeanor from these guys vs. previous years, in terms of getting ready for the season... I haven’t noticed a change in effort, or attitude, or arrogance or anything like that. We have a strong tradition. I think the kids are proud of what we’ve done.”
One of the biggest producers during last year’s postseason run was then-sophomore running back Hyatt Collins, who rushed for 1,538 yards and 20 touchdowns. The powerful back accounts for 89.1 percent of the rushing yards returning for the Patriots.
“We did a running back by committee last year with three guys, but then Hyatt separated himself because of injury and his performance, and he had a really good season,” Mulligan said. “He’s our No. 1 running back; Nick Conant is a great No. 2 and will spell Hyatt at different times, but you’re only as good as your guys up front. Cody Gerloff and Lane Weber return for us as starters on the offensive line, and we have other guys that are pushing for starting time.”
Jacob Eckhardt will lead the Patriots at quarterback this season after seeing limited time at the position last year. He completed four of his six passes for 49 yards and a score, but Mulligan has all the confidence in Eckhardt to lead the offense. The coach said Eckhardt had a lot of work in practice and game-like scenarios; Mulligan added that the new QB’s strengths include reading coverages and delivering the ball in the right place at the right time.
“I have high expectations for him,” Mulligan said of Eckhardt.
Drew Bonifas will be Eckhardt’s receiver with the most experience from last year. Bonifas, a senior, hauled in 13 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns last season. Elijah Mulligan also saw targets last season, eclipsing the 100-yard mark and catching two TDs.
Perhaps the biggest hit to the Patriots was on the defensive side of the ball. AC lost six of its seven top tacklers from 2020, including Oaklyn Smith after he transferred to Hastings High. That leaves Bonifas as the leading returner on defense. The defensive back totaled 70 tackles last year and also recorded three interceptions.
“We have good aggressiveness on that side of the ball,” the AC coach said. “We’re going to have to have some individuals step into some big shoes, but I think we’re going to play aggressive...Our secondary has really good experience as far as playing time. I think that’s going to be a strength for us early on in the season.”
Adams Central opens the season on Aug. 27 with a road game against Holdrege. The Patriots will host Wahoo in the home opener on Sept. 3.
AC schedule
8/27 at Holdrege; 9/3 vs. Wahoo; 9/10 at Minden; 9/17 vs. Cozad; 9/24 at Wood River/Shelton; 10-1 vs. Central City; 10/8 vs. Kearney Catholic ; 10/15 at St. Paul; 10/22 vs. Fillmore Central
