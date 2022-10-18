Prep volleyball
Adams Central def. Lexington 3-0
LEXINGTON — Adams Central set a school record for wins in a season and Gabby Feeney reached 1,000 career assists as the Patriots dispatched Lexington 25-16, 25-11, 25-19.
Feeney had 32 assists, 10 digs, three kills and two aces in what was AC’s 23rd win of the year. Megyn Scott pounded a team-high 12 kills as one of seven Patriots to register the stat.
Rachel Goodon had nine kills, Lauryn Scott seven, and Hannah Gengenbach five. Kylie Lancaster added three kills and four aces, and Briley Nienheuser one kill.
Lauryn Scott served four aces and dug a team-high 12 attacks. Gracie Weichman scooped eight and had two service aces. Isabel DeJonge also had an ace.
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Valentine 2-1; Broken Bow def. Doniphan-Trumbull 2-0
BROKEN BOW — Kaleah Olson posted 15 kills and as many digs in the Cardinals’ 26-28, 25-20, 25-22 win over Valentine Tuesday. Addie Fay had seven kills and two aces and Addison Maciejewski 32 assists in the victory.
Olson and Fay combined for 13 kills in the 25-18, 25-22 loss to the host Indians.
Loomis def. Blue Hill 3-0
LOOMIS — The Wolves swept the Bobcats 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 Tuesday. Emma Karr led Blue Hill’s attack with four kills. Ellie Mangers had three, and Taylor Alber, Avaley Toepfer, Kasey Meyer and Reece Mlady each tallied two kills.
Meyer and Gracey Utecht each dug 16 attacks. Mlady dished nine assists.
