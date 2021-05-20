At the beginning of the season, Adams Central head coach Ed Sughroue was simply hoping to see growth from his squad. On Thursday, two years since the last state tennis meet, sugar saw the growth he had been looking for, as the patriots send half of their team to the second day of action at this year‘s state tournament.
AC’s Merci Hood Advanced in the No. 1 singles competition, while the No. 2 doubles team of Emmery Huyser and Gracie Weichman also moved on to the second day of competition.
“I think there is going to be some excitement with our girls now that they have seen themselves have some success down here,” Sughroue said. “They know they can compete with girls from whatever part of the state. And they get to see what good tennis is all about. I am proud of them. I thought we had a great day. It is good to get half of our team playing on the second day of the state tournament.”
Hood finished the day 2-1, with all three matches resulting in grueling battles. Hood entered the tournament as the number seven seed and needed three sets to advance to the second round. She then out-dueled the number 10 seed from York 6-4, 6-3.
Those matches started taking a toll on Hood in her quarterfinals match. Facing the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Hood pushed through an ankle injury as well as leg cramps and still made McCook’s Megan Hodgson earn every point she scored during the match. Hodgson eventually defeated Hood 6-2, 7-5.
“She has worked really, really hard, and she has put a lot of time in,” the Patriots’ coach said. “I think she could have gotten into the semis, or at least gotten that second set from the McCook girl, But she was battling her ankle and the cramping. She had a really good day, playing three really tough matches. It was good for her.”
As for Huyser and Weichman, their tournament nearly came to an end in the second round. After dropping the first set, the Patriots duo forced a tiebreaker only to fall behind 9-4, just two points from elimination. But Adams Central rallied with seven straight points to win the match.
Sughroue said Huyser and Weichman have proven before that they are never out of a match.
“Those two have been known to never quit. It didn’t really surprise me that they came back from being down a set. They had a good day,” he said.
AC’s duo then fell against top seeded Omaha Academy in the quarterfinals.
Claire Kiolbasa dropped her first match of the day in No. 2 singles for AC, while Elli Marker and Brianna Stroh went 1-1 in the No. 1 doubles competition.
Hastings High’s No. 1 singles player Anna Wibbels won her first match in three sets before falling to the top seed in the tourney. In number two singles, Cara Ansbach also went 1-1, while the No. 1 doubles team (Diana Brailita and Kaitlyn Zimmerman) and No. 2 doubles squad of (Lexi Benson and Natalie Brandt) both lost their first matches.
As for St. Cecilia, the top performances came from Mackenzie Demuth in the No. 1 singles and Olivia Kvols in No. 2 singles. Both Hawkette players went 1-1 on the day, losing in the second round. The number two doubles team of Allison Stritt and Emma Schultes won their play-in match, but then they fell to the No. 1 ranked duo. Addison Demuth and Emma Landgren lost their first match in No. 1 doubles.
