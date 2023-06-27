Britain Paul McCartney Exhibition
A visitor takes pictures on his phone during a preview of “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm” exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London Tuesday.

 Frank Augstein/AP

LONDON — Is there really a new way to look at The Beatles, one of the most filmed and photographed bands in history?

Yes, says Britain’s National Portrait Gallery, which is providing a fresh perspective with an exhibition of band’s-eye-view images that Paul McCartney captured as the group shot to global fame.

