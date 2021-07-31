The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of Peace Lutheran Church met for a salad supper and meeting on July 19. Janelle Ham and Ronda Johnson were hostesses.
Ham opened the business meeting. Gloria Raab reported on her trip and the experience at National Convention in Kentucky. Johnson, acting as Christian Life chairman, reported that mites have helped to reach the National biennium goal of over $2 million. Diane Gundlach and Ethel Schukei volunteered to host the next quarterly meeting on Oct. 18.
The next meeting is Fellowship and Topic on Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m.
Items are being collected in July and August for school kits. Quite a number of items were donated in the socks and underwear collection. These will be on their way to Orphan Grain Train soon.
