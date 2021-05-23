NORFOLK — Hastings High grad Naomi Pedroza helped Northeast Community College to a Region IX tournament championship Sunday.
The Hawks (12-3-1, 10-3-1) won 2-1 over Hawkeye Community College at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Field.
Pedroza scored in the 49th minute and later earned tournament most valuable player and offensive MVP honors.
Pedroza leads Northeast with 15 goals and 10 assists. She has scored on 71% of her shots on goal this season.
