WWCup Nigeria Canada Soccer
Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada’s Christine Sinclair (right) during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, July 21.

 Victoria Adkins/AP

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — How’s this for a pair of stats? The first eight matches of the Women’s World Cup each included a penalty kick — and the attacking team converted just four times from the spot.

Some of the attempts were turned away by goalkeeping heroics, others were clean misses and all four denials had some of the game’s biggest names on the short end.

