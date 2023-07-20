In 2020, I became an uncle for the first time in my life. My sister lived in Chicago at the time, and I made the trek from Hastings to the Windy City the morning after my nephew was born. 

I often think back to how lucky our family was to get to be together when he was born; only a short month later, cities started locking down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I went months without seeing my godson in person — though my phone certainly filled up with screenshots of Facetime calls with him. 

