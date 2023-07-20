In 2020, I became an uncle for the first time in my life. My sister lived in Chicago at the time, and I made the trek from Hastings to the Windy City the morning after my nephew was born.
I often think back to how lucky our family was to get to be together when he was born; only a short month later, cities started locking down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I went months without seeing my godson in person — though my phone certainly filled up with screenshots of Facetime calls with him.
Overwhelming joy overcame me when I finally got to see him again in person. And since then I have been devoted to doing whatever I can to bond with him any time we're under the same roof.
Sometimes, that bonding process includes letting him tackle me while he's wearing a football helmet. Sometimes it's chasing him around the house until I crumble from exhaustion — because we all know he has unlimited energy and will not stop on his own. But one thing the bonding process definitely requires is that I, as the uncle, spoil my nephew as much as I can. Right?
My wife and I have a small pile of goodies in our house to distribute throughout the year — including a ball with Spiderman on it, a fun kids tool set, and sometimes a Buzz Lightyear action figure (one that differs from the 13 other versions he's been given). But, not long ago, I stumbled across something someone else was using Artificial Intelligence for that made me want to spoil him with something different.
My family got together for a wedding this weekend, and I knew I was going to get to see my nephew, which meant I had to come up with a little gift for him. I was using the AI image creator Midjourney when I saw someone post something they'd been working on: a coloring book.
I thought it was the coolest thing; here, with the help of AI, I can create scenes for a personalized coloring book that includes some of my nephew's favorite things — dinosaurs, big trucks, etc.
Even better, I can try and make the character in the coloring book look similar to my nephew, so he can feel like this really is HIS coloring book!
Now, this was a more tedious process than I anticipated. Not only did it take multiple renderings to get the character to resemble my nephew, but it also took several attempts of rewording my prompts to get the atmosphere I had in my head.
A quick summary on how the program works: The user gives a prompt and Midjourney creates four images based on the wording. The user then can select one of the images to use, or tell the program to create four more based on one of the images that most resembles the sought after result. You can also reword your prompt and get more images that way.
There are more features and edits you can use on your images, but that's the process in its most basic sense. I had seen some people have uploaded a real picture of somebody and Midjourney was able to covert it to a coloring book style picture, but I wasn't ready to dig in that far with it just yet. Nonetheless, it was a fun exercise, one that will hopefully help my prompt writing to continue to improve.
After I had created six coloring pages, I wanted to add a little more personality. I went to ChatGPT (v. 3.5) and asked it to write a six-line poem, with my nephew's name, for each scene. Keeping the wording basic was done by adding the prompt: "Write the poem for a three-year old." I of course tweaked a few things to give it even more of a personal flair.
I then added the text to the images, printed them out, and put them in a three-ring binder. All I had to do after that was purchase a small pack of crayons and slide them into the pocket of the binder, and voila, kid-spoiling-gift complete!
I had a blast creating this small gift. It definitely got the creative part of the mind buzzing about potential short stories and comic strips and other ideas. I'm excited to get some of those bigger projects started for Christmas gifts.
