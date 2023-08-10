British Open Golf
United States’ Phil Mickelson waits to play on the 17th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, July 20.

 Jon Super/AP

Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion over the last three decades and wanted to place a $400,000 bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup while playing for Team USA, according to a much-anticipated book by renowned gambler Billy Walters.

Mickelson denied ever betting on the Ryder Cup.

