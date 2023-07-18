Arizona Weather Heat
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature July 17 in downtown Phoenix.

 Matt York/AP

PHOENIX — A dangerous 19th straight day of scorching heat in Phoenix set a record for U.S. cities Tuesday, confined many residents to air-conditioned safety and turned the usually vibrant metropolis into a ghost town.

The city’s record streak of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or more stood out even amid sweltering temperatures across the globe. It reached 117 degrees by 3 p.m.

