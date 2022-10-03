Car Hits Tree

Kayla Kelly grieves as mourners gather and lay flowers and gifts at the site of a deadly car crash during an impromptu memorial service on Oct. 2 in Lincoln.

 Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP

Car hits tree, killing 6

LINCOLN — A passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said.

Associated Press

