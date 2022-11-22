LINCOLN — The Class C-1 finals matchup many predicted going into the season turned out to be a one-sided affair Tuesday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
No. 2 Pierce ran away with its second title in three years, beating top-seeded Aurora 42-14.
LINCOLN — The Class C-1 finals matchup many predicted going into the season turned out to be a one-sided affair Tuesday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
No. 2 Pierce ran away with its second title in three years, beating top-seeded Aurora 42-14.
Pierce’s Ben Brahmer set the Class C-1 single game record with 11 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the Bluejays’ fourth straight finals appearance and second championship win.
The teams were tied 14-14 at the half, but Pierce’s defense shut out Aurora in the second half while scoring 28 unanswered points.
Huskies running back Carlos Collazo was less than 100% and labored for 94 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Drew Knust had Aurora’s other score.
“These guys kind of used the model one of the 90’s Huskers (teams) used with ‘Unfinished Business’ and they finished really well,” said Pierce head coach Mark Brahmer. “(Aurora) is a very good football team. A well coached team, great athletes and those kids really compete hard.”
Class C-2
Norfolk Catholic 23, Cedar Catholic 0
Norfolk Catholic won its 11 state football championship over Cedar Catholic Tuesday. The Knights defense pitched a shutout with a 23-0 win over the Trojans.
Karter Kerkman, Kanyon Talton and Brandon Kollars each found the endzone for the Knights, who out-gained Cedar Catholic 238-79 on the ground.
“We knew we had a very good football teams this year. These guys played very well together,” said Norfolk Catholic head coach Jeff Bellar, who has coach the Knights to 10 of their 11 titles.
Class B
Bennington vs. Gross Catholic, late
The defending Class B state champion Bennington appeared to be on its way to a second straight first-place trophy as of press time.
The Badgers were leading Omaha Gross 31-7 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Bennington took a 21-7 lead into halftime with Trey Bird throwing for two touchdowns and Nicholas Colvert adding a rushing touchdown. Colvert added a five-yard score in the third and Vaughn Anderson connected on a 31-yard field goal try.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.