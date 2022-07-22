North Platte banged out hits early and often while holding down the Hastings Sodbusters for a 10-4 Independence League win Friday at Duncan Field.
The Plainsmen (29-16) lit up the place with 17 hits, including a five-hit fifth inning that produced five runs. And while North Platte enjoyed a strong game at the plate, the Plainsmen’s starting pitcher Carlton Perkins hurled six innings of shutout ball before he left the mound for good.
“They got on us early. They carried the momentum. A lot of times when you put crooked numbers up, you’re going to win the game,” said Hastings coach Luke Bay. “We didn’t execute pitches the way we have been. And he got to us.”
Aaron Harper led the ’Busters with three singles. Nick Jones and Trevor Mattson clouted a double each. Sawyer Duddleston banged out a pair of singles.
North Platte came out smoking in its first at-bats. The first four Plainsmen batters popped off singles that helped give NP a 2-0 lead.
The Plainsmen never relinquished the lead. They just kept expanding it as the innings moved along.
“That’s a good hitting team. Give credit to them,” Bay said.
Harper’s bat got hot early. In the first inning he belted a single. The Sodbusters didn’t get their second hit until Duddleston’s single in the fifth inning. By that time, Hastings trailed 8-0.
North Platte’s Perkins stayed in the game until the seventh inning. He left, having recorded seven strikeouts and giving up only two hits.
“I thought he threw the ball well. We’ve gotten (Perkins) before at their place,” Bay said. “I think he had a really good feel for his off-speed and was able to pitch backwards in fastball counts. He just threw our guys’ timing off.”
Hastings (19-27) didn’t score until the seventh inning when they plated two. The Sodbusters scored a run each in the eighth and ninth innings.
In the ‘Busters’ seventh, Hastings got its two runs by way of three hits. Mattson and Duddleston reached back home for Hastings, who trailed 9-2.
The eighth inning saw Hastings make it 9-3. Jones scored the run after he led off the frame by ripping a double.
North Platte upped its lead to 10-3 in the ninth inning. A throwing error led to the run.
Hastings managed to get a run in its final at-bats. Garrett Kennedy made it home after leading off with a walk.
The Sodbusters and Plainsmen continue their series Saturday at Duncan Field.
“I expect us to come out and play a really good brand of baseball like I know we can, like we have,” Bay said. “Continue to fight no matter what our record is, or how hot it is, or any of the external factors. We are trying to be the best we can be. And that’s what I expect.”
NP..............210 050 101 — 10 17 1
HAS.....…….000 000 211 — 4 7 2
W — Carlton Perkins. L — Jacob Watson
2B — NP, Kade Wood, Jake McCool. H, Trevor Mattson, Nick Jones.
