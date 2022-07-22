North Platte banged out hits early and often while holding down the Hastings Sodbusters for a 10-4 Independence League win Friday at Duncan Field.

The Plainsmen (29-16) lit up the place with 17 hits, including a five-hit fifth inning that produced five runs. And while North Platte enjoyed a strong game at the plate, the Plainsmen’s starting pitcher Carlton Perkins hurled six innings of shutout ball before he left the mound for good.

