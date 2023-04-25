The Hastings Planning Commission is recommending the City Council pass on ordinance correcting an apparent oversight in the municipal zoning code concerning I-2 heavy industrial districts.
Gathered Tuesday for their monthly meeting at the City Building, commissioners voted 8-0 to recommend approval of an ordinance adding the definition of racetracks and adding racetracks as a permitted principal use in I-2 districts.
Commission Chairman Greg Sinner and Commissioner Brian Hoffman did not attend the meeting.
City Engineer Lee Vrooman told the commission the update relates to Motorsport Park Hastings (MPH) and surrounding property near 12th Street and Showboat Boulevard. MPH is a motor vehicle racing and performance testing facility.
The City Council passed an ordinance in 2006 making a racetrack like MPH a permitted principal use in an I-2 district, but the new ordinance apparently never was folded into the city code and therefore did not make it into a rewrite of the code in 2009.
The error was discovered after interest was expressed in developing more garages with apartments on available lots just north of the existing MPH facilities, Vrooman said.
Such structures are allowed under the definition of “racetrack” to be adopted, and many already have been built on the MPH premises. Otherwise, residences are not allowed to be built in Hastings’ I-2 zones.
Clearing up some potential confusion, Vrooman said Tuesday’s agenda item pertains specifically to a motor vehicle racing facility and has nothing to do with horseracing tracks, dog tracks or any other type of racetrack.
No one testified at a public hearing on the proposed ordinance.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
— Conducted a public hearing, then voted 8-0 to recommend approval of a zoning change for 947 S. Burlington Ave. from an R-1 single-family residential district to C-3 general commercial. The requested rezoning is part of a multi-step process in which applicants Douglas and Tamra Ruhter are replatting eight lots north of H Street between Burlington and Lincoln avenues into three lots and rezoning all the land C-3 for more beneficial future use.
— Conducted a public hearing, then voted 8-0 to recommend approval of a change of zoning for 133 Park St. from an I-1 light industrial zone to an R-2 mixed-density neighborhood zone. Applicant Deborah Cuff, who lives at 141 Park St., said the change would create uniform zoning for her residence and an adjacent lot she owns, making the property easier to sell at some future date.
— Conducted a public hearing, then voted 8-0 to recommend that the city approve a request by applicant James Holt that his property at 219 W. J St. be brought into the city’s corporate limits. Commissioners also voted 8-0 to recommend approval of a preliminary/final plat for the same property, to be known as the Holt Addition to the city.
