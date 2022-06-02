Seems like a good day for day dreaming.
Maybe it’s because we’re retired and it’s what retired people do.
Or maybe it’s because we’ve turned the calendar to June and summer is upon us.
Or maybe it’s coming off of a stretch of “house arrest” (more on that later).
Whatever the reason, I’m getting the travel bug again.
I enjoy traveling, occasionally picking out an area we haven’t been and checking it out.
We don’t get out on the road real often, but the thought is always there.
In fact, I think I enjoy planning a trip almost as much as actually going on one.
The going is always better, but I do like the planning.
Right now, I’m kicking a few ideas around in my head and, if we’re lucky, we’ll figure out a way to go on one of them.
My wife got one of those Google Maps summaries on her phone the other day that showed highlights of places we’ve been in the past year.
We have had a good past 12 months of travel, but she noticed the southwest portion of the U.S. was an obvious lacking area.
So, that gets me thinking of all the great places we could see if we traveled through the southwest and continue on to the west coast.
So, that’s one idea.
She has always wanted to go to Nashville, an area that hasn’t held as much overall appeal for me through the years.
In fact, when she first suggested it many, many years ago, I recall my initial reaction was, “On the way to where?”
I’ve warmed to the idea since, and a trip to Nashville is at least on the table.
Mainly because if we do travel there, I’ll probably insist on an add-on trip to nearby Memphis.
Both cities are well known for their music scenes, but I’d rather hear the jazz and blues of Memphis over the country of Nashville.
But I’ll take both if it means a good road trip.
The mathematics of road trip planning is getting more challenging, especially when it comes to the “fly vs. drive” debate.
I did the math on the proverbial Nashville/Memphis trip the other day.
After coming up with estimated total miles driven, I figured what gas cost might be.
Of course, at that time I used $4.19 a gallon for gas. Well, that’s history.
How high of a number should I use now?
I may have to double it.
Then, what’s a good guess at airline rates right now?
I think that changes every time you check out a website, and you know what direction it is headed.
Maybe I’ll just have to readjust my thinking to Kearney or McCook or some other destination that would require fewer stops at the gas pumps.
Whatever, it’s all just “in the head planning” right now — and everything is free in my imagination.
Now there’s a trip I can dream about.
My turn, I guess
I can dream of such trips now after being freed from the aforementioned “house arrest.”
At least that’s what is has felt like since — after a couple years of caution and luck — I joined Club Covid recently.
Suddenly plenty of Memorial Day weekend plans came to a skidding halt as we did the recommended isolation at home.
Nowhere to go. Nothing to do.
Recommendations were to isolate for five days, then for the next five you could go out if you wanted, but wearing a mask was called for.
We did all that and it seemed to work out OK.
Part of my boredom centered on the fact I didn’t really feel that bad.
I attribute that to the fact that I have been fully vaccinated and boosted right from the time it was available to be so.
The irony is we had plans for our second boosters on the very day I tested positive.
Oh, well.
So many of our friends have had Covid, I felt left out.
Now I’m with the other “cool” people.
I’m clear now, so it’s back to normal.
I’m ready for my next booster, though.
I’m thankful every day my case was mild and not as bad as many others who got Covid.
So, now I just have to figure out where to go next.
