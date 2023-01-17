Plastic Bag Store

Robin Frohardt, creator of the Plastic Bag Store, holds plastic bag roses at the art installation, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes -- all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.

 Carlos Osorio - staff, AP

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A grocery store featuring thousands of faux food products made from discarded plastic bags opens Tuesday in Michigan, an artist's statement on the dangers of plastic waste. The Plastic Bag Store is a public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the waste caused by single-use plastics. The store in Ann Arbor, Michigan, features shelves stocked with renderings of meat, eggs and cakes and other food items, all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps. Theater and film director Robin Frohardt says she got the idea for the project some years back while watching someone bag, double-bag and even triple-bag her groceries.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A grocery store featuring thousands of faux food items made entirely from discarded plastic bags opens Tuesday to the public, an artist's non-edible creation calling attention to the dangers of plastic waste.

0
0
0
0
0