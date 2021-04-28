At Platte River Foot and Ankle Surgeons, finding comprehensive state of the art solutions to foot and ankle pain is always step one in the treatment process.
With Dr. David Waters, his approach to foot and ankle pain is to deliver individualized solutions that enable patients of all ages and all walks of life to live with foot and ankle pain.
"Each patient is different," says Waters. "We don't treat conditions here, we treat patients and every patient has a story and different goals. I try to always remember that when I am working with my patients. I want them to understand all the options that are available and then pick the one that matches."
Although Dr. Waters is new to Hastings he has been in practice seven years. He spent the last three years in Detroit, Michigan at Henry Ford Health System, which is affiliated with Michigan State University.
As one of the lead foot and ankle surgeons in the group, his job was twofold, making sure his patients got the very best care possible and teaching and training the foot and ankle surgical residents and fellows.
While there Dr. Waters was accepted into the Henry Ford fellowship for medical and surgical innovation.
He developed surgical techniques, minimally invasive and joint sparing techniques, that have been published in medical journals and are being used today for his patients in Hastings and the surrounding areas.
Valerie Waters, practice administrator, says this, "Dr. Waters left his teaching appointment at a well-respected institution to start his own practice because he wanted to practice medicine and surgery the way he wanted to, the way he was trained."
Dr. Waters is the only foot, rearfoot and ankle board certified reconstructive surgeon by the American Board of of Foot and Ankle Surgery in the region.
He was the first podiatrist to perform total ankle replacement in the Henry Ford Medical group.
"Ankle replacement has come a long ways in the last 10 years," he said. "The implants have gotten significantly better, and the reproducibility of the procedure has improved dramatically.
"Before replacement, fusion was at the best option for patients. I have done many of both surgeries and if a patient is the right candidate for replacement that is the better procedure in my opinion. Many patients have been suffering for years from ankle pain and deformity thinking there is not a good solution. I am here to to tell you there are many good solutions, and we are here to provide them to this community."
Dr. Waters and family are settling in to their new surroundings.
The married father of four who resides in Doniphan says he is grateful to be back in a small town.
"Our goal is to get the very best outcomes for each and every patient, utilizing the least invasive treatments possible and performing the highest quality surgery when needed," he said.
From geriatric foot care to helping athletes stay one step ahead of their competition to making sure all his patients can enjoy the quality of life they desire, his foot and ankle practice treats all foot and ankle conditions from routine foot evaluation to foot and ankle reconstructive surgery.
Ashley Roberts, medical assistant, says, "We have seen a wide variety of patients to date, from routine care, foot and ankle fractures and dislocations, flatfeet, bunions, plantar fasciitis and foot infection and wounds. If it's below the knee, Dr. Waters can take care of it."
Cassandra Wardyn, director of public relations, says "the practice is growing rapidly. We are accepting new patients. About 400 new patients have sought treatment with Dr. Waters to date in Hastings and his satellite clinics in Hebron and Red Cloud since opening its doors mid-January.
"We try to provide patients with a five star experience when they come in here because they deserve to be treated that way. I think word of mouth and our more than 60 online 5-star reviews since opening reinforce that is what we are delivering."
Valerie Waters says, "He loves his patients. He puts his whole heart into his practice and he's always learning new things and new techniques to better himself."
"I love my patients," Dr. Waters says. "They are an extension of my family to me. They come to me seeking help and that can be very vulnerable. I consider that trust sacred. I try to make myself equal to that trust in all that I do for them.
"The bottom line is if you have foot and ankle pain it is not normal. I want patients to realize that. Additionally, I want them to know there are solutions to these issues. My team will work endlessly to provide that relief for you.
"So come down and visit with us. We would love to see them in the office."
