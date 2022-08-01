AYR — Ford, Fordson, Ferguson, Massey Ferguson and Massey Harris tractors will be in the spotlight at the Platte Valley Antique Machinery’s Association’s 39th annual Antique and Collector Show near here this weekend.
The show runs Saturday and Sunday at Crystal Lake Recreation Area along the Little Blue River north of Ayr and will include a variety of tractor and machinery makes and models.
Festivities begin early with the Sam Ruhter Memorial Tractor Drive Friday afternoon, beginning and ending at Crystal Lake. Registration runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the drive begins at 1:30. Lunch for participants will be served at noon.
Gates open at 7 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The agricultural heritage show features displays of tractors, antique vehicles and small engines; antique and garden tractor pulls; a Nebraska state-sanctioned pedal pull for kids; a daily parade; flea market; and demonstrations of oldtime blacksmithing, oat threshing, corn shelling and stationary straw baling.
Daily admission will include a souvenir button. Children under age 10 are admitted free.
Crystal Lake is one mile north of Ayr, or 10 miles south of Hastings on U.S. Highway 281 and then two miles west.
Here’s the hourly schedule:
7-9 a.m.: Pancake breakfast (charge applies)
9 a.m.: Garden tractor pull (pull track)
9-10:30 a.m.: Tractor pull registration
10 a.m. to noon: Blacksmithing demonstration
11 a.m.: Stock antique tractor pull begins
Noon: Classic Country Cloggers performance
12:30 p.m.: Pedal tractor pull and other kids’ games
1:30-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstration
1:30 p.m.: Field demonstrations (threshing, shelling, baling)
3:30 p.m.: Parade (colors presented by Royal Rangers)
7-9 a.m.: Pancake breakfast (charge applies, but free for visitors)
9:30 a.m.: Garden tractor pull (pull track)
9-10:30 a.m.: Tractor pull registration
11 a.m.: Open antique tractor pull begins
12:30 p.m.: Pedal tractor pull and other kids’ games
1:30-3 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations
1:30 p.m.: Field demonstrations
3:30 p.m.: Parade, with colors presented by Royal Rangers
