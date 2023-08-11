This playlist consist of songs that have a fun and colorful vibe, which could be a great fit for a Kool-Aid-themed gathering:
“Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and The Waves
This playlist consist of songs that have a fun and colorful vibe, which could be a great fit for a Kool-Aid-themed gathering:
“Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and The Waves
“Happy” by Pharrell Williams
“Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake
“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey
“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys
“I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas
“All Star” by Smash Mouth
“I Want to Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles
“Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift
While these songs might not be directly about Kool-Aid, their upbeat and lively nature could add a festive atmosphere to your Kool-Aid-themed event. Feel free to mix and match with your favorite tracks to create a playlist that suits your gathering’s vibe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.