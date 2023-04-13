RED CLOUD — Poet Bruce E. Whitacre will appear April 17 at the Red Cloud Opera House here for a free book talk and signing to help celebrate April National Poetry Month.
Whitacre’s appearance will be part of a book tour supporting the release of “The Elk in the Glade: The World of Pioneer and Painter Jennie Hicks,” a collection of his poems celebrating the pioneer and artistic spirit of his great-grandmother.
His reading will begin 1 p.m. Copies of his book are available for purchase at the National Willa Cather Center Bookstore, located in the historic opera house at 413 N. Webster St.
Jennie Hicks, who grew up at Farnam in southwestern Nebraska, farmed with her husband and raised three daughters. Displaced from the farm following her husband’s death, she returned to her childhood hobby of painting, going on to a 30-year career as a successful landscape painter and becoming an important figure in American art.
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Willa Cather, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose work has been acclaimed around the world. Cather moved to Webster County with her family as a young girl and grew up in and around Red Cloud, graduating from high school and delivering her valedictory address from the Opera House stage in 1890.
She graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1895 and went on to a career as a journalist and author, living in Pittsburgh an later New York City. Many of her novels are set in communities patterned after Red Cloud and include characters inspired by the people she knew in her growing-up years.
This year also marks the centenary of the release of “April Twilights and Other Poems,” Cather’s only collection of poetry. The book was published as “April Twilights” in 1903, then reissued and expanded two decades later.
The Cather center also is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the release of “A Lost Lady,” one of Cather’s Red Cloud novels, in 1923; Cather’s Pulitzer Prize for “One of Ours,” a 1922 novel also set partly in a farming community resembling Webster County; and the publication of Cather’s impactful essay, “Nebraska: The End of the First Cycle,” in “The Nation.”
