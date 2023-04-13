RED CLOUD — Poet Bruce E. Whitacre will appear April 17 at the Red Cloud Opera House here for a free book talk and signing to help celebrate April National Poetry Month.

Whitacre’s appearance will be part of a book tour supporting the release of “The Elk in the Glade: The World of Pioneer and Painter Jennie Hicks,” a collection of his poems celebrating the pioneer and artistic spirit of his great-grandmother.

