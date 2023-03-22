DENVER — A 17-year-old student shot and wounded two administrators at his Denver high school Wednesday as they searched him for weapons, a daily requirement because of the boy’s behavioral issues, authorities said.

The student fled and his vehicle was later found in a remote mountain area about 50 miles southwest of Denver, but he remained at large. A shelter in place order was issued by authorities around the small town of Bailey, in Park County.

0
0
0
0
0