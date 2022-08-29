Oregon-Grocery Shooting

The Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Ore. remained closed Monday as police investigated a shooting at the Safeway there that left two people and the suspected gunman dead Sunday night.

 Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Safeway employee who previously served in the U.S. Army for two decades attacked a gunman in the produce section of the Bend, Oregon, supermarket, police said Monday, possibly preventing more casualties from a shooting that left the employee and one other person dead.

Police hailed the employee, 66-year-old Donald Ray Surrett Jr., of Bend, as a hero and said his actions may have saved shoppers at the store in the high-desert city ringed by mountains in the central part of the state. Customer Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, of Bend, was also killed Sunday evening, police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said.

