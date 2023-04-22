Alabama Shooting
Investigators work at the site of a fatal shooting in downtown Dadeville, Ala., on Sunday.

 Alex Gladden/The Montgomery Advertiser

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Investigators on Thursday charged a sixth person with reckless murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party, saying in court documents they believe gunmen shot into the crowd during the celebration.

Investigators said in court documents filed Thursday that they believe five of those charged were present at the party on April 15 and "discharged firearms into the crowd," resulting in the deaths of four people.

