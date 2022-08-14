Fundraiser Crash

Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company firefighter Harold Baker is comforted at the scene in Berwick, Pa., Saturday after authorities said a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month.

 Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens’ Voice via AP

The Associated Press

BERWICK, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police say a man who was upset about an argument with his mother drove through a crowd at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death.

