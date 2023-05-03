APTOPIX Serbia School Shooting
Buy Now

A woman hugs a girl near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday.

 Armin Durgut/AP

BELGRADE, Serbia — A 13-year-old who opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia’s capital drew sketches of classrooms and made a list of children he intended to target in a meticulously planned attack, police said. He killed eight fellow students and a guard before calling the police and being arrested.

Mass shootings are extremely rare in the Balkan region, although Serbia is awash in guns left over from the wars of the 1990s. No mass shootings have been reported at Serbian schools in recent years.

0
0
0
0
0