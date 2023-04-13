Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.