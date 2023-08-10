Portugal Pope World Youth Day

Pope Francis on a wheelchair is seen off by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa as he boards his flight to The Vatican from the Figo Madero air base near Lisbon Aug. 6, where he presided over the 37th World Youth Day.

 Tiago Petinga/Pool via AP

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis said Sunday his recovery from his latest abdominal surgery is going well and stressed that he ditched speeches during his five-day trip to Portugal and spoke off-the-cuff not because he was tired or feeling unwell, but to better communicate with young people.

Francis was asked about his health en route home from Lisbon, where he presided over World Youth Day festival. It was his first trip since he was hospitalized in June for nine days following last-minute surgery to repair an abdominal hernia and remove intestinal scar tissue.

