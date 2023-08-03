Portugal Pope World Youth Day
Buy Now

Pope Francis arrives as he attends a gathering at the "Eduardo VII Park" with young people participating into the 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon Aug. 3.

 Gregorio Borgia/AP

LISBON, Portugal — Hundreds of thousands of flag-waving young people from around the globe gave Pope Francis a raucous welcome to the World Youth Day festival in Portugal's capital Thursday, in a sign of youthful support for the 86-year-old pontiff and his calls for inclusivity and economic justice.

In a display of enthusiasm not seen since the early years of Francis' decade-old papacy, teenagers and young adults thronged a downtown Lisbon park for the opening ceremony of the Catholic jamboree. Pilgrims ran alongside as his popemobile made languid loops through the crowd and a smiling Francis basked in their cheers.

0
0
0
0
0