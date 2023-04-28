Hungary Pope
Buy Now

Hungarian President Katalin Novak (left) and Pope Francis arrive for a meeting with the authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps in the former Carmelite Monastery in Budapest, Hungary, Friday.

 Andrew Medichini/AP

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Pope Francis on Friday blasted the “adolescent belligerence” that brought war back to Europe and said the continent must recover its founding spirit of peaceful unity to confront Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Francis outlined his vision for the future of Europe as he began a three-day visit to Hungary. In a carefully calibrated speech, he demanded that the European Union approve safe and legal ways for migrants to enter and for the Hungarian government not to hold Europe “hostage” to populist demands.

0
0
0
0
0