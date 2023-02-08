TSP
Men also have plenty of options to get their hair wedding day-ready. Classic shorter cuts feature close-cut sides and more length on top, which can be spiked, tousled or even slicked back depending on personal preference. However, any length hair is in fashion, and grooms can don buns, ponytails, natural texture, and much more.

 Metro Creative Graphics Inc.

Much goes into being photo-ready on your wedding day. After months of planning, the wedding day is the couple’s time to really shine, and many go to extraordinary lengths to look their best. Gowns and tuxes may garner their fair share of attention, but hairstyles also can help couples look their best.

