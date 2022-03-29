JUNIATA — The Little Blue Natural Resources District will open the new campground at Prairie Lake Recreation Area south of here on Friday.
The district will cut a ribbon at the campground at 11 a.m. Friday. A small cookout for district directors, staff and the press will follow. Once the ceremony is over, the recreation area will be open to the public for day and nighttime use. The fee of $20 per night will be charged for use of camper pads with electrical hook-ups. Campers not using a pad with electricity can stay for free.
"Our goal in building this campground is to create a family-friendly recreational area," said Scott Nelson, LBNRD general manager, in a news release.
The Little Blue NRD encompasses most of Adams County as well as all of Thayer County and parts of Webster, Clay, Nuckolls, Fillmore and Jefferson counties. Its offices are in Davenport.
