White Sox Royals Baseball
Kansas City Royals’ Nick Pratto celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel/AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nick Pratto homered and Brad Keller won for the first time in nearly a month as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 9-1 on Wednesday night.

Keller (3-3), who leads the majors with 32 walks allowed, got into immediate trouble walking the first two batters he faced, but escaped first-inning damage with a double play and strikeout.

