Prayer On The Field
Dearborn Fordson High School receiver Hassan Shinawah leads the team in prayer before its game against Dearborn High School Oct. 14 in Dearborn, Mich. It was the only time this season that the team held its prayer outside the locker room and only because Senior Day festivities and pregame messages from coaches ran long.

 Carlos Osorio/AP

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Surrounded by a slew of players with their arms draped over shoulders, West Bloomfield High School assistant coach Justin Ibe bowed his head and led a Christian prayer before a recent Friday night game.

Forty yards down the sideline, three Muslim young men were having a quiet moment of their own.

