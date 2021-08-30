Tribland had a full slate of games on Thursday and Friday, as all 20 Nebraska football teams in the coverage area were in action. And after soaking in all that Week 1 had to offer, one can't help but feel good about football being back in our lives.
I know I'm not alone in this sentiment, but, as a sports fan, we're entering one of the best times of the year. As exciting as it is to see baseball reaching its apex of entertainment with playoff races coming down to the wire, there's just something about the return of football that gets everybody in the state whipped up into a frenzy.
Maybe that over zealous energy is a result of all of the pumpkin spice lattes everyone is ingesting, but there seems to always be a constant buzz regarding how the local high school team is going to do this week, or which Husker team will show up, or even that 7th-round sleeper you brilliantly drafted in your fantasy football league. Football is back, and I am amped up for it.
Now, back to the matter at hand: Week 1 of the prep season.
After having just three area teams playing in Week 0, Tribland schools went 11-9 on the first full week of competition. And there were plenty of performances to highlight, starting with the thunderous Adams Central Patriots.
The defending Class C-1 runner up hit the ground running to open the new season, winning 41-13. Adams Central running back Hyatt Collins had a career day, scoring five touchdowns and producing 325 yards of offense. The AC junior averaged 19.5 yards per carry on the ground, totaling 273 yards and rushing for four scores. He also added three catches for 52 yards and a receiving TD as well.
Collins' five touchdowns are the most he's scored in a game, but Friday was already the second time he's rushed for four TDs after doing so against Fillmore Central last season. Gabe Conant — Collins' predecessor — was the last running back for the Patriots to score five touchdowns in a game, and he did so four times during his senior season in 2019.
Four of Collins' touchdowns went for 30 or more yards, with the longest being a 70-yard run. If you only took the yardage from Collins' scoring plays, he still would have totaled 191 yards.
Reliable connection
The pairing of sophomore quarterback Johnny Whyrick and senior receiver Beau Dreher has proved to be a fortuitous connection early this season. In each of the first two contests, Whyrick has found Dreher for a receiving touchdown, and in both instances it's been a 20-yard play. The Tigers dropped their second game of the season, and there's no doubt the offense needs to find its rhythm, but it bodes well seeing this connection syncing up well early in the year.
Along the same lines, the St. Cecilia offense was needing to find a groove after struggling all of last season. The Bluehawks fell 34-20 on Friday to Class C-2 No. 7 Wilber-Clatonia. Last season, STC scored just 17 points through the first three games of the season. Hopefully the Bluehawks can continue taking steps forward this week as they have another tough game, hosting C-2 No. 8 North Platte St. Patrick's at Duncan Field.
Eyes on 5K
Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert entered the season with 3,884 career rushing yards, and he opened the season by reminding everyone why he's one of the most dangerous weapons in eight-man football. The Kenesaw senior rushed 19 times for 231 yards (12.2 yards per carry), eclipsing the 4,000-yard mark in the process. Denkert needs to average just 126.4 yards rushing per game in order to reach the milestone before the regular season ends. Only 55 running backs in Nebraska high school football history have reached the mark of 5,000 career rushing yards.
Rock solid efficiency
Minden cruised to a 49-8 victory in its season opener, and it did so on the shoulders of a powerful rushing attack. The whippets ran for 265 yards on 36 carries. The most impressive part was that the team scored six touchdowns on the ground, meaning that the Whippets found the end zone every sixth time they ran the ball. Not to be outdone, Red Cloud rushed for 257 yards and also scored six touchdowns. But the Warriors carried the ball just 26 times, scoring on every 4.3 carries. The highly efficient run game helped Red Cloud beat Deshler 59-19.
Ratings
Adams Central remained at the two-spot in Class C-1 after its 28-point victory. Sutton moved up two places in the C-2 rankings, sliding in at No. 6 this week. Kenesaw's rout of Axtell solidified the Blue Devils' position as the top-ranked team in D-1, while Bruning-Davenport/Shickley comes in at No. 4 in the class. Red Cloud and Franklin represent Tribland in the six-man ranks, coming in at No. 5 and No. 9, respectively.
Big week 2 matchups
A pair of top-10 teams in C-2 will battle on the gridiron, as No. 6 Sutton hits the road to face No. 7 Wilber-Clatonia. Last year, the Wolverines edged out the Mustangs 13-12 — this year's showdown appears to be leading towards another slugfest.
No. 4 BDS hosts 10th-ranked Johnson-Brock on Friday. The Eagles won by 48 points last year, but the two teams appear to be more evenly matched this year.
Around the state
It's not necessarily close to Tribland, or seem to have much relevance to any area teams (but it's still fun to talk about), but Arthur County outlasted Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in a shootout on Friday. The Wolves beat the Mustangs 101-80, setting six-man records for most points scored in a game by one team as well as most points scored by two teams in a game. The tie to Tribland comes from the fact that Wilcox-Hildreth previously held the record for most points scored in a game (100 against Creek Valley in 2018).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.