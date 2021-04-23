Hastings High School students enrolled in a new program at the school have been getting insight and practice as they prepare for their next step in life.
Kate Tomaszkiewicz is teaching three classes for a combination of juniors and seniors as well as one class of sophomores as part of the Jobs for America’s Graduates.
The sophomores are learning about nutrition and developing a cookbook.
The program for juniors and seniors is applicable for any post-secondary destination, whether that is college, the military, the workforce or anywhere else.
“Everybody has their own, individual pathway they are going to be going on,” Tomaszkiewicz said. “We don’t focus just on college readiness. It’s career readiness. So if they choose they don’t want to go to college and they want to get a career or go into the military we help provide them with that option, but they are still going to work on things that will make them successful no matter what their pathway is going to be.”
Students have developed real-world skills such as resumé building and interview experience, as well as others like teamwork.
That teamwork was on display this week as Tomaszkiewicz’s juniors and seniors completed an escape room activity.
To finish the exercise, students worked together to solve seven puzzles — most of which had some sort of work force component.
Senior Jacob Peralta joined halfway through the fall semester.
He had an open period, and a friend recommended he join the class.
“I really enjoy it,” he said. “I think it was something that Hastings High really needed because it really helps juniors and seniors think about their future, how to cope with their future and what to do.”
JAG has helped Peralta develop a variety of skills.
“Teamwork is the biggest one for me because I really wasn’t into teamwork but it’s shown me it’s a good thing and I really enjoy it,” he said.
He plans to attend Wayne State College where he will study art and business.
Peralta considered himself bad at doing interviews before. He didn’t know what to write on applications.
“This process really helped tell you what you should write, how you should sound, what you should look like,” he said. “That’s really helped a lot.”
Senior Sam Rother joined JAG at the advice of his guidance counselor.
“She thought it would be a good opportunity for me,” he said.
He plans to attend Central Community College-Hastings to study welding.
Rother has found JAG’s different activities to be useful.
“I definitely think they’ve been very helpful to me, especially through the interview process because I haven’t been in an interview yet and it’s geared to have that practice,” he said.
Junior Sofia Weber will represent Hastings High as one of two delegates from Nebraska at the annual JAG conference, the first week in December in Washington, D.C. Participants will talk with legislators, create bylaws, and go over the rules for the JAG program.
Weber was proud to be selected.
“I’ve worked really hard to get here,” she said.
She joined JAG mid-year.
“I heard there were job internships, shadowing, all sorts of things I could use to better myself and get ready for my career,” she said.
JAG specialists like Tomaszkiewicz teach 37 core competencies that are grouped into six clusters: career development, job attainment, job survival, basic skills, leadership and self-development and personal skills.
Within those competencies, Tomaszkiewicz’s students tell her what they want to learn about and what activities they want to do.
“I try my best to make it happen,” she said.
She isn’t a Hastings Public Schools employee, and in fact works for the United Way of the Midlands out of Omaha.
Tomaszkiewicz wants her students to interact with members of the community whenever possible. The class involves volunteering, job shadowing and preparation for internships.
Tomaszkiewicz taught four classes this year, but there is room in her schedule for even more sections next year — something she hopes happens.
“I think the word is spreading that it’s not a set program,” she said. “This program can be formed however the class wants it to be formed. I think that makes it fun and the kids want to be a part of it.”
JAG extends beyond high school, too. Tomaszkiewicz said she will check in with graduates.
“That’s part of the JAG model, is the follow-up, making sure that for the next year and their first year of being a real adult ‘is everything going to plan?’ ” she said. “Do they need help with something? Did they decide it really wasn’t for them and they scrapped it and started all over again? Our hope is that within the first year we give them the solid foundation they will need to be a strong citizen of the community.”
