A Catholic priest who is an expert on sacred relics will be in Hastings June 19 for a program and display at St. Cecilia Church.
The Rev. Carlos Martins, a member of the Companions of the Cross religious order, will speak 3 p.m. in the church at Seventh Street and Kansas Avenue.
Following his presentation, attendees can visit the adjacent Centennial Hall to view an exhibit of more than 150 relics, some as old as 2,000 years, and to venerate them or pray in their presence.
Martins, whose headquarters are in Detroit, travels worldwide with Treasures of the Church, a relics exposition and healing ministry. The Companions of the Cross focus their work on evangelization.
He travels with the relics, some of which reportedly are part of a Vatican collection and some of which have been donated. They include relics of the Twelve Apostles, St. Joseph, St. Maria Goretti, St. John the Baptist, St. Therese of Lisieux, St. Faustina Kowalska, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua and St. Joan of Arc. Also included are what are believed to be fragment of a veil that belonged to the Blessed Virgin Mary and some of the largest remaining pieces of what is believed to be the cross on which Jesus was crucified.
The Roman Catholic Church, Eastern and Oriental Orthodox churches, and some Anglican churches promote the veneration of relics. Many Catholic churches have relics built into the altar or displayed for veneration. Relics are not to be worshipped, but are intended to edify people and help them grow in their relationship with God and are to be treated with great respect.
The June 19 program is free to attend, and nothing will be offered for sale.
Martins also has presentations scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln.
