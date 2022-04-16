Adams County voters in the May primary election will find several federal-, state- and local-level races in which to choose candidates.
In Congressional District 3, incumbent U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., of Gering is facing a challenge from fellow Republican Mike Calhoun of Bellevue. (Members of the House of Representatives are not required to reside in the district they seek to represent.)
On the Democratic ticket, David J. Else of Overton and Daniel M. Wik of Norfolk are looking for a chance to battle Smith or Calhoun in the general election.
Mark Elworth Jr., of Omaha is seeking the post on the Legal Marijuana NOW ticket.
In the Republican race for governor, voters can choose from a nine-candidate field that includes Michael Connely of York, Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln, Lela McNinch of Lincoln, Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha, Jim Pillen of Columbus, Troy Wentz of Sterling, Charles W. Herbster of Falls City and Breland Ridenour of Elkhorn.
Democrats in the race are Carol Blood of Bellevue and Roy Harris of Linwood. Scott Zimmerman of Omaha is carrying the Libertarian banner.
The winner in November will succeed Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is prohibited by term limits from seeking a third consecutive term.
In the Republican race for Secretary of State, incumbent Bob Evnen of Lincoln is facing a challenge from Rex Schroder of Palmyra and Robert J. Borer of Lincoln. No one else filed for the position, so the primary result is likely to be decisive for the next four-year term.
In the race for state treasurer, incumbent John Murante of Omaha is being challenged by Paul Anderson of Omaha n the Republican primary. Upland resident Katrina Tomsen is unopposed on the Libertarian ticket.
Jennifer Hicks of Peru and Mike Hilgers of Lincoln are running on the Republican ticket for state attorney general. Larry Bolinger of Alliance is running on the Legal Marijuana NOW ticket. The Republican incumbent, Doug Peterson, is not seeking re-election
In the race of Auditor of Public Accounts, Mike Foley and Larry Anderson, both of Lincoln, are running as Republicans. Gene Sladek of Omaha is the Libertarian candidate, and L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland is seeking office on the Legal Marijuana NOW ticket.
Foley is a former state auditor and the current lieutenant governor. Incumbent Auditor Charlie Janssen did not seek re-election.
In the District 4 race for member of the Nebraska Public Service Commission, longtime Commissioner Rod Johnson of Sutton is being challenged by Geneva Mayor Eric Kamler in the Republican primary. No one else is running for the seat.
At the county level, several officials are running for re-election unopposed, so their names won’t appear on the primary ballot and they will advance directly to the general election. They include District 7 County Commissioner Joe Patterson, County Assessor Jackie Russell, County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss, County Clerk Ramona Thomas, Clerk of the District Court Amanda Bauer, County Surveyor Joshua Grummert and County Treasurer Melanie Curry. Grummert is a Democrat, and all the rest are Republicans.
Incumbent Register of Deeds Rachel Ormsby, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Byron Morrow. Both will advance to the November general election, so their names won’t appear on the primary ballot, either.
Incumbent Sheriff John Rust is being challenged by Brian Hessler in the Republican primary. No one else is running for the office, so the winner will advance to the general election likely unopposed.
In the nonpartisan race for District 6 State Board of Education, Sherry Jones and Danielle Helzer, both of Grand Island, are running for the seat currently held by Maureen Nickels of Chapman. Nickels didn’t file for re-election. Both Jones and Helzer will advance to the general election, but their names will appear on the May ballot, as well.
Incumbent Paul Kenney of Kearney and challenger Julie Hehnke of Grand Island are seeking the District 6 seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Their names will appear on the May ballot, but both will advance.
Diane Keller of Harvard is running unopposed for re-election to the Central Community College Board of Governors. Her name won’t appear on the ballot.
In the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District, primary election voters will winnow the field to two candidates apiece in a three-way race for a Subdistrict 7 seat and a five-way race for an at-large seat.
In Subdistrict 7, incumbent Ronda Rich of York is being challenged by Wayne Nestor of Stromsburg and Anthony Bohaty of rural York.
Candidates for the at-large seat include Becky Roesler and Eugene Ulmer — both of Geneva and both former Subdistrict 4 representatives — along with Jacob Ericksen of Aurora, Curtiss Farrall of Hampton and Teresa Otte of David City. The seat currently is held by Linda Luebbe of Beaver Crossing, who isn’t seeking re-election.
All candidates for board seats in the Little Blue Natural Resources District will advance directly to the general election since no more than two candidates are seeking any one seat.
In the Dawson Public Power District, incumbent David Dwiggins of Gibbon and challenger Mary Wroblewski of Ravenna are running for a six-year term representing the Buffalo Subdivision on the board of directors. They will advance to November, and their names will not appear in May.
Incumbent Arlon Jacobitz of Campbell is unopposed in a bid for a Subdivision 3 seat on the Southern Nebraska Public Power District board. His name won’t appear in May, either.
In the city of Hastings, both incumbent City Councilman Matt Fong and challenger Roger Harper will advance to November in the race for a Ward 4 seat. Their names won’t appear in May. But races for all other three wards will appear on the primary ballot to winnow each field to two candidates for the general election.
In Ward 1, incumbent Ginny Skutnik is seeking re-election and is being challenged by Steve Huntley and Aaron Martinez. In Ward 2, Jacque Cranson, Brad Consbruck, James C. Gleason, Trent Meyer and Doug Thompson are vying for a seat now held by Ted Schroeder, who didn’t seek re-election. In Ward 3, incumbent Chuck Rosenberg is being challenged by Russ Hall and Marc Rowan.
In the Adams Central School District, David Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey and Derek Uhrmacher all will advance to the November election for seats on the Board of Education.
The race for Hastings Board of Education is a different story, however, with 12 candidates seeking four open seats and the field being winnowed to eight (twice the number of available seats) in the primary. The candidates are Valerie Bower, Shay Burk, Michelle Fullerton, David Hughes, Andrew McCarty, Mark Montague, Brady Rhodes, Monti Starkey, Becky Sullivan,Stacie Widhelm and Elizabeth Wilson.
No other school board races for districts with land in Adams County will appear on the May ballot, as the number of candidates equals no more than twice the number of open seats.
Candidates advancing directly to November are:
- Kenesaw (three seats available): Tonya Hansen, Katheryn Schneider, Troy Legg, Nathan Haahr, Brett Kleier
- Silver Lake (four seats available): Alan Bonifas, Leon Lutkemeier, Dennis Timm, Brian Karr, Eric Parr
- Blue Hill (three seats available): Jodi Bunner, Marisa L’Heureux, Megan Ockinga, Jacob Bachman
- Doniphan-Trumbull (three seats available): Stephanie Roach, John Schultz, Amanda Groff
- Lawrence-Nelson (four seats available): Colby Fox, David Ochsner, Alicia Kucera, David Theer, Ryan Schroer, Cole Epley, Taylor Lynch
- Minden (three seats available): Justin Glanzer, Rusty Rhynalds, Kevin Raun
- Sandy Creek (three seats available): Dustin Schoneberg, Brian Shaw, Chadwick Dane, Laurie Kohmetscher, Sara Hemberger
- Shelton (three seats available): Levi Rogers, Lisa Stewart, Emmy Power, Dana Tompkin
