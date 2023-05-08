APTOPIX Britain Coronation

Britain’s Prince Harry (left) and Prince Andrew leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla in London May 6.

 Toby Melville/Pool via AP

LONDON — In the fairy-tale ending to the ancient pageantry in which King Charles III was crowned monarch, he stepped into a gilded horse-drawn carriage with his queen and rode off to his palace.

Following closely behind was Prince William, his eldest son and heir, along with his family, including 9-year-old Prince George who is second in line to the throne.

0
0
0
0
0