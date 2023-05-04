Britain Coronation Preparations

Britain’s Prince William pulls the first pint of Kingmaker, a new brew celebrating the coronation of King Charles III, as he and the Princess of Wales visit the Dog & Duck pub in London Thursday to hear how it’s preparing for the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort at the weekend.

 Jamie Lorriman/Pool photo via AP

LONDON — Prince William has poured a pint of ale and taken a ride on the subway with his wife Kate as part of a royal ramble in central London before King Charles III’s coronation.

With just two days to go until Saturday’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, William and Kate took time to chat with royal fans, tourists and Londoners on Thursday in the U.K. capital’s bustling Soho entertainment district.

